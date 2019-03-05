Razor attack in pre-match handshake

The alleged offender was reportedly hiding the blade.

A TURKISH footballer is facing a lifetime ban after shocking footage showed him allegedly attacking a rival player with a sharp object.

Amed SK ace Mansur Calar is believed to have concealed a razor blade in his hands during the pre-match handshakes, before he can be seen slashing at Sakaryaspor midfielder Ferhat Yazgan, The Sun reports.

Tensions boiled over before play had even started in the local derby between the two Turkish third-tier teams.

Walking behind him, Calar took a quick swipe at Yazgan's bottom, before he took things one step further as he sought the 26-year-old out once again.

This time he approached the former Wolsfburg man face-to-face as he looked to take a chunk out of his throat, before both sets of players stepped in to diffuse the situation.

Taking to Instagram after the match, Yazgan posted a picture of the cuts he suffered around his neck.

Captioning the picture, he quipped: "They think they're lions, but fight like cats."

These are reportedly the injuries from the attack with a razor blade.

While he also urged the Turkish Football Federation to take action over the horrific incident.

Speaking on a Reddit thread, one fan said: "What a psycho."

While another commented: "That nutter should get a lifetime ban."

Another simply stated: "Career ending incident …"

According to Turkish news agency DHA, a police investigation has opened, while a number of Sakaryaspor players have pressed charges against Calar.

Amed SK have denied the accusations in a statement, claiming their opponents are "trying to slander our club with baseless claims".

They also state that Calar had no weapon on his person for the duration of the clash, while they demand actions be taken against Sakaryaspor fans after they raided their dressing room, with coach Sertac Kucukbayrak said to have been kicked.

The match between the two sides finished 1-1, in which both clubs scored from the spot.

