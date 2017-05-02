Football Gympie determined to keep their identity

CLUB PRIDE: Young Logan Aquilina in action for Columbia. Football Gympie president Joel Albion is concerned a merger with Football Wide Bay could have an impact on junior players in Gympie.

FOOTBALL: Football Gympie Boss Joel Albion says his organisation will continue to resist pressure from Football Wide Bay to amalgamate.

The Gympie Times can reveal Albion chaired a committee meeting on Saturday morning to discuss the merger.

Earlier this year, it was announced Football Queensland was planning to improve the game's governance by combining regional centres into one central administrative body.

This would mean Football Gympie as an entity would cease to exists in its current state.

Football Bundaberg, Football Maryborough and Football Hervey Bay have agreed to the amalgamation.

However, pressure is mounting for Gympie to conform.

"We have a lot of questions,” Albion said.

"Our big concern at the end of the day is our players.

"For example, (if we were to amalgamate) we feel we would not have any authority over our non-competitive age groups like our under-5 to U11's.

"We as a committee also feel like player numbers could drop and hold concerns our division one side could cease to exist,” he said.

The idea behind the potential merger is to decrease the levels of governance that exist within the sport.

Currently administrators are forced to deal with six different bodies, ranging from Football Federation Australia down to local organisations.

The amalgamation is designed to allow for a more streamlined administrative system by eliminating several levels of governance.

"There is solidarity within the football Gympie committee on this,” Albion said.

"We need to keep running the competition locally ourselves.”

The proposed merger is due to take effect at the end of the year.