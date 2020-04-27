Football club’s touching tribute for talented young player

Rest in peace: Tributes and commemorative photos of Ralph Gyemore are pouring in on social media, with people remembering the 28-year-old as a friendly and fun young man who loved his sport and having a good time with friends and family.

THE tight knit community of Cherbourg and the wider Burnett region are mourning the loss of a young man and talented footballer, Ralph Kenneth Keith Gyemore, who tragically passed away over the weekend.

Tributes and commemorative photos of Ralph are pouring in on social media, with people remembering him as a friendly and fun young man who loved his sport and having a good time with friends and family.

The Gympie Devils Rugby League Club published a post to their Facebook page saying the club was very saddened to hear the passing of one of their newest players to sign this season, Ralph Gyemore.

"Ralph only got to pull on the devils jersey once in our first trial game against Aspley and showed how electric and exciting he can be," the post read.

"The Gympie Devils would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Ralph … Lots of love from the devils family."

Close friend and football teammate, Tyler Brandon West, said he would miss playing alongside the talented sportsman.

"Ralph was a very athletic person and always had a smile on his face," he said.

"I am going to miss the yarns we had and playing footy with and against him."

Tyler published a Burnett Football team photo with the caption "For my brother Ralph Kenneth Keith Gyemore. Love you always my boy."

A Burnett team football photo close friend and teammate Tyler Brandon West shared to Facebook to commemorate the passing of Ralph Kenneth Keith Gyemore.

Cherbourg football coach Frank Malone published a Facebook post sending his condolences to all the family and friends of Ralph.

"Another young life lost," the post read.

"Our community is still coming to (terms with) the loss of another young lad a couple of weeks ago … to my people of Cherbourg let's come together to be strong and safe, love you all."