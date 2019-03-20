Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Emu attack at Bundaberg zoo - Taken from Bundaberg Now with permission
Offbeat

FOOTAGE: Emu at Bundy zoo attacked by trespassing prankster

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
19th Mar 2019 12:30 PM | Updated: 20th Mar 2019 4:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EMU at Alexandra Park Zoo has been the target of an attack, with footage of a person trespassing into the animal's enclosure posted online.

Someone in a red hoodie can be seen jumping the fence and attacking the emu while his friend is encouraging him from behind the camera.

The 41-second long footage then shows the person aggravating the emu and potentially throwing something at it, before the emu runs at the person and he jumps back over the fence.

The footage was posted to Instagram and was shared to Facebook more than 100 times before it was deleted.

Zoo group supervisor David Flack said the attack was disappointing and would not be tolerated.

"We care very deeply about our animals, that like family to us," Mr Flack said.

"Luckily there appears to be no lasting impacts on the emu, which is currently healthy and happy."

Police have been made aware of the incident and are trying to confirm an exact time and date the offence took place.

They have confirmed the person, believed to be of a juvenile age, had thrown a stick at the emu.

The offenders could face charges of trespassing and endangering an animal.

This isn't the first time the emus have been targeted at the Alexandra Park Zoo - a man was convicted of killing an emu in 2009.

Patrick James Andrew, 22, was ordered to pay nearly $7000 in fines and restitution when he was sentenced before the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on multiple charges, including animal cruelty and unlawful killing of an animal.

The court was told Andrews had scaled the fence of Alexandra Park Zoo and butchered the bird.

alexandra park zoo attack buncrime bundaberg emu trespassing
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Man wins $1 million, blows it, turns to crime

    premium_icon Man wins $1 million, blows it, turns to crime

    News A FORMER lottery millionaire's tragic fall from grace hit bottom in court yesterday, when the man went to jail for stealing nearly $15,000.

    Father bleeds onto child after cutting himself before arrest

    premium_icon Father bleeds onto child after cutting himself before arrest

    Crime He was placed into custody after a campaign of domestic violence

    Builders begin to clean-up Stirling Homes' mess

    premium_icon Builders begin to clean-up Stirling Homes' mess

    News GJ Gardner to give four families their dreams back.

    Mates dream ends in $80k hole after Stirling Homes crash

    premium_icon Mates dream ends in $80k hole after Stirling Homes crash

    News One of them is now homeless and still waiting