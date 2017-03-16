Foot traffic during Dickabram repairs unlikely

CLOSED: The Dickabram Bridge will close completely for eight months for repairs beginning on April 26.

THEEBINE and Miva residents hoping for pedestrian access across the Dickabram Bridge during it's upcoming closure are likely be disappointed by the government's response.

In a statement released by the Department of Transport and Main Roads late Wednesday, a spokeswoman says opening the bridge for foot traffic would be unlikely.

"Pedestrian and cyclist access across the bridge has been restricted since February 2015 for safety reasons,” the spokeswoman says.

"While the project team estimates pedestrian access will not be possible during the works, we're undertaking further investigations based on the feedback we've received from the community.”

The Gympie Times reported yesterday a large contingent of concerned locals felt communication with the team behind the bridge's repair had been severely limited - with many saying the closure came as a surprise.

Locals at a community meeting on Wednesday said they had received flyers with information about the upcoming closure but many others said they'd received nothing.

"A project flyer was distributed to stakeholders on March 9, along with around 700 flyers distributed by Australia Post this week,” the department spokeswoman adds.

When it closes on April 26, it's expected to be out of action for the next eight months, part of an extensive two-year plan to reinforce and repair the iconic bridge.

"Unfortunately due to the age and design of the bridge, coupled with the complexity of the required works, rehabilitating the structure while it's open to traffic is not possible,” the spokeswoman says.

Locals may have a chance to ask their own questions about the project with local politicians and the repair team at a community meeting at Theebine Hall from 6pm on April 11.