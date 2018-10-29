Foodies boost country town and night life

FOOD TRUCK: Captain Gozzie's Maggie and Lorraine Hunter sell gourmet Turkish gozlemes at the Goomeri Gourmet Food Truck Fest on Saturday October 27.

FOOD TRUCK: Captain Gozzie's Maggie and Lorraine Hunter sell gourmet Turkish gozlemes at the Goomeri Gourmet Food Truck Fest on Saturday October 27. Jessica McGrath

IN A bid to breathe new life into the country town, Goomeri welcomed visitors to its food truck festival.

The Goomeri Gourmet Food Truck Fest was part of the town's second twilight markets on Saturday October 27.

Dev Adhikary from the Goomeri Project said organisers decided to add the food trucks to the markets to try and attract more people.

"We want to do something in the town, it's a community involvement and this is a way of getting new people to our town," he said.

The markets were Halloween themed, with children encouraged to dress up and participate in some trick or treating fun at the shops and markets during the evening.

Fellow Goomeri Project founder Wade Kriesh said the markets were designed to encourage people to spend money in the town's other shops, and also engage the community through getting the Lion's Club and SES involved.

"Everything here is community based, so no one is making a profit out of today, even the bands playing, people are working voluntarily," he said.

The events are put on to encourage tourists to come visit the small country town.

"It used to be a beautiful niche town and we all live here so we're all locals, we have a lot of artistic and interesting people in the area," Mr Kriesch said.

"We're becoming quite famous for one thing now, the bakery is becoming quite famous."

Goomeri Pumpkin Festival stalls co-ordinator Niecy Kriesch said the markets were still a work in progress.

"With a focus on local produce, we are trying as much as possible to access local small businesses," she said.

They aim to help boost the local economy and encourage the food vans to use meat from the region.

Unfortunately a few stalls cancelled last minute, leaving a smaller range of food trucks at the festival.

"It's a festival, you've just got to roll with the punches," Mr Kriesch said.

They plan to make the twilight markets a regular event, held up to four times a year, and to also hold the markets the day before the town's famous pumpkin festival.