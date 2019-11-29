Menu
An unnamed woman claimed her husband was photographed with a mystery woman in Tom Sietsema's most recent restaurant review.
Restaurant critic accidentally exposes a husband’s affair

by Ebony Bowden
29th Nov 2019 5:06 PM

A newspaper food critic unwittingly became embroiled in a married man's affair when the cheater was photographed dining with his mistress in a recent restaurant review.

The revelation was made on Wednesday during a weekly online Q&A with the Washington Post writer Tom Sietsema when an unnamed woman claimed her husband was photographed with a mystery woman in the critic's most recent restaurant review.

"Well Tom your latest review is accompanied by a picture of my husband dining with a woman who isn't me!" the woman wrote.

"Once confronted with photographic evidence, he confessed to having an ongoing affair.

"Just thought you'd be amused to hear of your part in the drama." she added. "This Thanksgiving I'm grateful to you for exposing a cheat!"

Sietsema was stunned, and a little dubious, before pleading the fifth.

"Please, please, please tell me this is a crank post. I'd hate to learn otherwise," he wrote.

"I file two reviews a week, for Food and the Magazine, so I'm not sure which restaurant this is."

Sietsema, who has been a food critic with the Post since 2000, later addressed the furore on Twitter, writing: "Cheaters, take heed!"

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

