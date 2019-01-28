Menu
Pumpkin shot put at the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival last year.
News

Food festival squashes Australia day competitors

Jessica Mcgrath
by
28th Jan 2019 4:00 PM

AN AUSTRALIA Day award is the icing on the cake for the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival committee.

The food festival won the community event of the year award for the Gympie Regional Council region on January 26.

Pumpkin festival co-ordinator Kim Boyter said the team was stoked about the win.

"This has got to be the icing on the cake, to promote the fact that we are an Australia Day award recipient,” she said.

The festival went up against four other nominees for the awards category, but their biggest win was getting the festival and town's name out there.

"It was more about us putting the town of Goomeri in people's minds, we're basically the outback of the council boundary,” Mrs Boyter said.

This Australia Day award will allow the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival to continue to demonstrate their high level of professionalism.

"We look forward to what that award can bring in the way of success for future festivals,” she said.

This demonstrated professionalism could help establish a long term relationship with a sponsor to ensure a sustainability of the food festival over the next three to five years.

The festival committee were thankful for the support from the community of Goomeri on Australia Day and in the lead up to the awards.

"The community that gets behind us, for them to even consider nominating our festival just resonates we are doing something right for our town,” Mrs Boyter said.

The 2019 Goomeri Pumpkin Festival will be held from May 24 to 26.

In the lead-up to the festival, the town will be hosting a food truck and twilight markets event on St Patrick's day.

The Goomeri Gourmet and Groove food trucks event is a free family event on March 17 from 3pm to 9pm.

They will have various food trucks, market stalls, fun for kids and live music throughout the twilight event.

