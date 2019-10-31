Food charity group forced to suspend delivery operation

HELP NEEDED: A charity supplying discounted food to struggling family’s has had to suspend it’s operations in the region due to a lack of volunteers.

HELP NEEDED: A charity supplying discounted food to struggling family’s has had to suspend it’s operations in the region due to a lack of volunteers.

A CHARITY supplying discounted food to struggling families has had to suspend its operations in the region due to a lack of volunteers.

Toowoomba-based charity FoodAssist regularly has outreach centres in Gatton and Esk, delivering food packages to those in need.

Despite a number of recent posts calling for volunteers, the charity simply wasn't able to continue outreach programs, including those in the Lockyer Valley, and Managing director Annette Rose said the decision was "heartbreaking".

"We're only looking at a short-term pause in our program but without people giving up some of their time and coming to help us we're not going to be able to meet the need," she said.

Ms Rose said the charity had been operating since 1996, and fulfilled a vital service.

"It's more important than what we really give it credit for," she said.

"The scope of where food insecurity touches is all different types of people - whether people have got jobs or no jobs."

She said those receiving packages often had to sacrifice food to pay bills, which had "grave consequences".

She re-issued a call for volunteers, and said any assistance they could provide would be appreciated.

"They don't have to come in and do a whole day … if they can come and do a morning or two mornings a week - we can be flexible about that," she said.

In addition to helping out an incredible charity, Ms Rose said volunteers benefited themselves.

"People's lives flourish when they give to others," she said.

"Volunteering gives them opportunities for building friendships, socialisation, work experience, developing new skills - lots of things come out of volunteering."

Anyone willing to volunteer should email foodassist@actscare.com.au