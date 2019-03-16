Food and music bridge the gap for Gympie Harmony Day
LIVE music and all sorts of fabulous food from around the world helped Gympie people celebrate a community where people of many diverse backgrounds just seem to get along.
Yesterday marked Gympie's celebrations of Harmony Day.
Gympie Regional Council and Community Action invited the public to attend the celebrations at Gympie Civic Centre.
The occasion included free entry and only $5 for huge helpings of fine food, prepared according to recipes from all over Australia, Asia and the Pacific (and just about everywhere else as well).
"The day is a celebration of Australia's cultural diversity,” a council spokeswoman said.
"It's about inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging.”
The occasion achieved a fun sense of community as a crowd of about 60 enjoyed world music and other entertainment.
"It's a day that celebrates us all. It's all about unity, everybody coming together and a feeling of belonging,” said guest and Gympie medico Dr Abhi Sharma.
Well known Gympie charity worker Barbara Yule agreed.
"It's about bringing people together, so all people can work in harmony for the benefit of everyone,” she said.
"Getting together and enjoying different cultures,” said Ana Taii, as she helped at one of the food stalls.