Food and music bridge the gap for Gympie Harmony Day

FAMILY NAME: Lisa Steller (left) and Nichelle Hine (right) caught up with two generations and a name that is also a family tradition, Vaine Areora and her family namesake, also Vaine Areora.

FAMILY NAME: Lisa Steller (left) and Nichelle Hine (right) caught up with two generations and a name that is also a family tradition, Vaine Areora and her family namesake, also Vaine Areora. Arthur Gorrie

LIVE music and all sorts of fabulous food from around the world helped Gympie people celebrate a community where people of many diverse backgrounds just seem to get along.

Yesterday marked Gympie's celebrations of Harmony Day.

Mary Caversio, Fran Vrbanic, Ada McHarg, Sonya Donalson and Carol Boulter at Harmony Day celebrations. Arthur Gorrie

Gympie Regional Council and Community Action invited the public to attend the celebrations at Gympie Civic Centre.

Georgianna Manthey and Murray Benton holding Amari and Atlas Willmott. Arthur Gorrie

The occasion included free entry and only $5 for huge helpings of fine food, prepared according to recipes from all over Australia, Asia and the Pacific (and just about everywhere else as well).

Annette Jensen and Linda Percival. Arthur Gorrie

"The day is a celebration of Australia's cultural diversity,” a council spokeswoman said.

Agnes and Warren Quakawoot, Kerry Neill, Clacy Fatnowna with Kristina and Gerry Quakawoot. Arthur Gorrie

"It's about inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging.”

HARMONY: Jackie Riddle, Lisa King and Andrea Matthews of Community Action with Marcus Matthews at Harmony Day celebrations at the Gympie Civic Centre. Arthur Gorrie

The occasion achieved a fun sense of community as a crowd of about 60 enjoyed world music and other entertainment.

"It's a day that celebrates us all. It's all about unity, everybody coming together and a feeling of belonging,” said guest and Gympie medico Dr Abhi Sharma.

Well known Gympie charity worker Barbara Yule agreed.

Brian and Jan Ward at Harmony Day. Arthur Gorrie

"It's about bringing people together, so all people can work in harmony for the benefit of everyone,” she said.

"Getting together and enjoying different cultures,” said Ana Taii, as she helped at one of the food stalls.