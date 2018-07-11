Menu
GOODBYE: Madhouse Discounts have closed their doors after nine years at the Gympie Central Shopping Complex.
GOODBYE: Madhouse Discounts have closed their doors after nine years at the Gympie Central Shopping Complex.
FOND FAREWELL: Beloved Gympie business closes doors

JOSH PRESTON
by
11th Jul 2018 4:00 PM
A BELOVED Gympie business has bid an emotional farewell to the community after rental disagreements forced them to bring their nine-year journey in the region to an end.

Madhouse Discounts, described as a variety store offering a wide range of products at low prices, closed the doors on their long tenure at the Gympie Central shopping complex just under two weeks ago.

Owner/Manager Amil Khatri said emotions were running high when he and wife Lima said goodbye to their staff and loyal customers.

Gympie Centro.
Gympie Centro.

"There are beautiful people here in Gympie, it's a nice town,” Mr Khatri said.

"We had really loyal customers, it's a small community so we (would) see them almost every day, it felt like a family.

"We started out with eight staff and finished with three, they stuck with me until the end.

"They have been able to find jobs so I'm very happy for them.

"A lot of people were coming and telling us to stay, it was quite emotional to say goodbye.”

Mr Khatri said the family-owned business had found it tough to keep up with rising landlord rates and "could not sustain any longer”.

"We were negotiating for four to six months for a rental agreement, but (it) was just too high, there was no way I could survive.”

"It was a decision I had to make for my family in the end.”

"I want to thank each and every one of our customers and wish them all the best.”

CLOSED: Michel's Patisserie Gympie Central has shut its doors after being identified as
CLOSED: Michel's Patisserie Gympie Central has shut its doors after being identified as "unsustainable".

Despite not having any immediate individual plans, Mr Khatri said he was looking forward to helping son Jay run his recently-opened Madhouse store in Ripley, near Ipswich.

Gympie Central Management could not comment on the future of the recently-vacated premises.

Earlier this year, popular Centro business Michel's Patisserie closed amid a national crisis for its owner, the Retail Food Group.

Fellow RFG stores Gloria Jean's and Donut King remain open at the complex.

Gympie Times

