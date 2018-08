Australian Football - Gympie Cats vs The Waves Bundaberg - Lance Magin Gympie Cats

CAN'T make it to the Gympie Cats' last home game today?

Stay tuned to The Gympie Times this afternoon for rolling coverage of the Cats v Waves match from Ray Warren Oval.

Updates will be given at half-time and full-time.

Further coverage of today's match, along with a preview of the Cats' first finals appearance, will feature next week.

Go Cats!