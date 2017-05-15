Foggin' hell! Gympie gets covered

IF YOU were up and about early in Gympie this morning you would have been one of many navigating through a think blanket of fog.

Cars were only visible by their headlights while keen early morning exercisers were almost completely enveloped.

Conditions were perfect for a thick and hazy start to the working week, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sean Fitzgerald said.

FORECAST: A very foggy start to the working week for Gympie. Contributed

"There's plenty of moisture around. The middle level cloud that was everywhere over the last couple of days moved off shore which allowed the air to cool to the dew point fog-forming temperature,” he said.

But it's just the curtain-raiser for a beautiful autumn day ahead as the sun works to clear the fog in the next hour, the forecaster said.

Gympie can then expect a sunny and dry day with a top temperature of 26 degrees with light winds.

Rain is on the cards for later in the week in the Gympie region. Forecast courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

Later in the week though is a different story with a few trough systems coming into play and combining to bring rainfall Mr Fitzgerald said.

