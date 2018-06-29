Fog, rain and sun: your school holiday prediction

GYMPIE woke to a blanket of thick fog this morning with perfect conditions causing it to still linger thickly at 8am.

Clear skies, light winds and moisture near the surface are the cause of the wide-spread fog across south-east Queensland, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lauren Pattie said.

"In this case we had all the rain move through in the past few days with lingering moisture in the wake,” she said.

The fog should start to ease in the coming hours, she said, which will give way to a reasonably sunny day with light winds.

HOLIDAY TIME: Gympie's seven day forecast. Courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

An upper system moving in from the west later, will increase the chance of showers on Saturday afternoon though she said, although rainfall amounts were expected to be minimal.

The system, that is expected to move through on Sunday and Monday, will bring the best chance of rainfall on the first day of the school holidays on Monday, the forecaster said.

"There will be shower activity - but only a few millimetres,” she said.

"There is also a chance of a thunderstorm on Monday afternoon, which will bring more rainfall - but it is quite patchy in terms of who sees that extra rainfall.”

Lingering showers may continue on Tuesday but the rest of the the first week of the school holidays is looking bright and sunny, she said, with low to mid top temperatures of between 20-24 degrees on the cards.

Fog blanketed Gympie CBD on Friday morning. Frances Klein

Minimums are in line with the expected winter temperature and will hover between 12-13 degrees.

More fog is expected over the next few mornings.