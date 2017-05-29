Fog lifts for sunny day, but winter's on the way

GREETED by heavy fog again this morning, Gympie will soon be exchanging thick mist for cold mornings with a blast of winter expected on June 1.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Woods, while residents will enjoy a maximum of 27 today and 25 tomorrow, Thursday is expected to be about three degrees below average.

However, Mr Woods said winter's visit will be brief with temperatures expected to go back up again - but we have seen the last of the fog for a bit, with "no chance" of it returning tomorrow.

Mr Woods added those looking to enjoy some time on the water off the Cooloola Coast would have the best weather today, with expected winds of 10 knots.

However, they were expected to strengthen later in the week.