F****n' hell mate: Bulk boggings take toll on tourist track

STUCK: One of the latest bog victims on the 'I got bogged at Inskip Point' Facebook page. This four wheel drive got stuck on the inland track at Fraser Island.

No threat at all to cars or campers on Inskip

WITH stunning winter weather comes the desire to get outside and for many, it means a trip to the golden sands of Inskip Point.

But it hasn't been all sunshine and smiles up there, with the popular tourist track leaving plenty of drivers deep in the sand.

The 'I got bogged at Inskip Point' Facebook page has been awash with a series of videos and pics of intrepid explorers finding themselves stuck over the past few days.

The pinnacle of the mayhem was a four-car chain linked up after one four-wheel-drive ute became bogged, and two others who came to assist also finding themselves dug in.

Eventually help came in the form of another four-wheel-drive, who dragged the three-strong roadtrain of stricken vehicles out of the soft stuff and on their way.

The sands have not been discriminating.

Lifted Land Rovers, SUVs, and hardy four-wheel-drive utes, from Ford Rangers to Toyota Hiluxes have all been brought unstuck in the clips shared over the last few days.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Tyre pressures could be one of the issues, with inexperienced beach drivers steaming in with too much pressure underneath them, sending them diff-deep in the gritty stuff.