Flying with the Falcons

YOUNG GUN: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will be a key man in the Falcons squad.

YOUNG GUN: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will be a key man in the Falcons squad. Photo: Jonathan Demos

SUNSHINE Coast Falcons coach Craig Ingebrigtsen is expecting big things from Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

"Tino has fitted in well with our side and I am pleased with how he is going,” Ingebrigtsen said.

"He is only 18 and some fellas his age can be daunted by playing with men but he has handled himself well.”

The Falcons take on the physical Tonwsville Blackhawks on Saturday and Ingebrigtsen said it will be a good test for Fa'asuamaleaui.

A backrower who has been used at centre, he will take to the field for the Falcons for the third time this year and will be crucial.

Falcons coach Craig Ingebrigtsen is very pleased to have Tino. Patrick Woods

"It will be good to see where he is at and what improvements he has to make,” Ingebrigtsen said.

"It's going to be interesting to see how an 18-year-old goes against blokes who are 12 years older than him and have played in the NRL.”

As the first player in the QRL to be born in the 2000s, Ingebrigtsen said Fa'asuamaleaui's age made him easier to coach.

"At that age they soak up information. He has really good footwork and understands the game,” he said. "It has been a pleasure to have him in the system and hopefully he can go on to excel.”

The Falcons take on the Blackhawks at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Saturday at 5pm.