Flying fox cruelly slaughtered

RSPCA are investigating the cruel death of sevral flying fox at a Conondale property. Contributed

RSPCA Qld seized evidence in relation to the slaughter of dozens of Grey Headed Flying Foxes at Conondale property today.

The evidence obtained over the past week indicates many flying foxes, which had been cruelly killed, did not die immediately and were condemned to a slow lingering death.

Flying foxes were found with both wings shot off, bodies riddled with pellets and babies clinging to their dead mothers.

"This is very, very sad,” RSPCA Qld's Michael Beatty said.

"Most people understand that flying foxes are vital to the environment, but apart from that, these animals were killed inhumanely and most endured extreme suffering.”

RSPCA Qld has been liaising with Queensland Police, EHP, a local veterinary specialist and Bat Rescue volunteers.

Grey Headed Flying Fox are listed as 'vulnerable.'

Anyone with any information is urged to call the RSPCA on 1300 ANIMAL.