Flying dildo hits bucks party guest, draws blood

2011: Jure Skumavc re-enacting how we was hit in the head by a flying dildo during a buck’s party stripper show. Picture: Brad Fleet

2011: Jure Skumavc re-enacting how we was hit in the head by a flying dildo during a buck’s party stripper show. Picture: Brad Fleet

THE best man at a wedding was left battered and bloodied after he was hit in the head by a fast-moving dildo.

The flying phallus left Darwin architect Jure Skumavc, 31, nursing a split forehead.

Mr Skumavc said he was injured by the bullet-shaped, pink, sex toy - measuring about 12cm in length - at a bucks party to farewell friend's Peter Rolih's bachelorhood.

Mr Skumavc was still sporting a scar on his forehead at Mr Rolih's wedding nearly three weeks after being dinged by the artificial dong.

The darting dildo drama unfolded on December 28 in a rented two-bedroom unit in Brisbane.

Mr Skumavc said about eight other friends joined Mr Rolih for the party.

He said a scantily clad exotic dancer appeared after awhile and was soon performing her party trick: shooting dildos at the guests.

Mr Skumavc said those who had seen the infamous ping-pong ball scene in the Australian film The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert would know how the party trick worked.

He said the pink projectile was flying an impressive 7m across the room and looping about 2m high.

Priscilla makes her way through the outback in the 1994 film.

"It wasn't a strong shot (when it hit me in the head)," he said. "It probably just landed on an awkward sort of angle."

"She was shooting it through the room from one corner to the other," he said.

"Other people got it in their chest and knees. I was the only one bleeding. It was my turn and it landed straight on my forehead.

"She started apologising straight away but I just said it was fine ... then I touched my forehead and there was blood."

Mr Skumavc had difficulties describing the tearaway toy in detail.

"I don't have a massive experience with dildos," he said.

The scars left by the offending object have since healed, but Mr Skumavc said the story was still very much alive.

"People keep asking how close my face was (to cause that sort of injury)," he said.