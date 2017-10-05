Flying ants invade Gympie

A pile of ants in a puddle of water after recent rain.

Gympie's insect invasion: Gympie resident finds car carpeted in tiny insect swarm.

GYMPIE was hit by a swarm of flying ants last night as days of rain stirred the small insects into activity.

Houses and businesses in Gympie's CBD were inundated by the flying bugs from about 6pm.

The Gympie Times has obtained video footage from Gympie Central Shopping Centre which depicts swarms of the little critters in the air and on the ground.

Businesses in Mary St were also cleaning up this morning after thousands of the little creatures made their way under doors and through windows.

Mountains of them were found littered outside the RSL, while early morning coffee seekers were forced to wade through the piles of dead insects on their way to a caffeine fix.

Several theories have been suggested as to why they surfaced last night.

One intimating the plague was part of an annual flight pattern.