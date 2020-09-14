‘Fly high’: Touching tributes for man killed in crash

Jayden Pickering lost his life after a crash near Mareeba.

The man killed in the fatal rollover near Mareeba has been identified as family and friends pay tribute to "one of the liveliest blokes I've ever met."

Jayden Pickering died after his vehicle rolled on an unsealed section of Fassio Rd at Paddys Green around 9am.

It's believed the 21-year-old was on his way home when the incident occurred.

A police spokesman said a neighbour of Mr Pickering located the crash and called emergency services.

Family and friends have been left devastated by the loss, taking to Facebook to pay tribute to Mr Pickering.

"Rest easy Jayden Pickering. A young life taken way too soon. Fly high with the angels," Emma Benham wrote.

"RIP brother you'll be missed and never forgotten. You were a good one and that's why you had to go," Kody Taylor said.

"Rest easy Jayden. Thanks for always being there for me and being the best dance partner at the races, rodeos and whatever else we attended that had a band. Fly high my friend," Tayla Davidson said.

"Rest easy Jayden, one of the liveliest blokes I've ever met in my life. You were able to put a smile one anyone's face in the weirdest ways and sure had one hell of a sense of humour that will be missed," Cain Poulsen.

It's been confirmed Mr Pickering went to Blackheath & Thornburgh College in Charters Towers for some of his schooling.

It's also believed he attended The Cathedral School of St Anne & St James in Townsville.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said they are still investigating the crash.

