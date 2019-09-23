‘Fly high angel’: Tributes flow for 19yo killed in crash

A 19-year-old overseas man died in the horrific crash on Beerburrum Rd at Elimbah on Sunday night. Photo: Contributed

THE Sunshine Coast community is reeling after the tragic death of a 19-year-old man at Elimbah last night.

The man, believed to have been an overseas worker, was travelling south along Beerburrum Rd when his blue Nissan Pulsar flipped and crashed into a tree near Eaton Rd about 9.30pm.

He was trapped in the car with critical injuries and died at the scene.

While police attempt to contact his next of kin overseas, tributes are flowing for the young man taken too soon.

"My condolences to the family, such a sad outcome," Kath Ramsay said. "Fly high angel."

"How awful, my heart goes out to this person's family and friends," Cath Hawkins said.

Police are appealing for anyone in the area with information regarding the crash or dashcam footage to come forward.

Many have expressed concerns the difficult road might have been a factor into the cause of the crash.

The stretch has been described as "rough and dangerous" but for those who travel it often, it's a case of driving to conditions.

"Whatever the case is for this young male to leave the road and crash, something needs to be done," Adrian Woodbridge said.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.