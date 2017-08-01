Flu outbreak hits Gympie region, as cases rise 65%

THE flu season is officially underway, with the latest figures showing a consistent increase in notifications and percentage positive tests.

For residents of the Gympie council area, there have been 33 cases of influenza reported to Queensland Health this year, compared with an average of 20 cases at this time of year for the past five years.

This is only the people who see a doctor and are tested, and the fraction of people who seek medical advice is expected to vary year to year. Several other viruses also often cause flu-like symptoms. As at July 23, there had been 61 admissions this year to public hospitals of people with influenza in the SCHHS area, which includes Gympie, Noosa and Sunshine Coast council areas.

"Statewide, there have been 10,831 cases of laboratory-confirmed influenza, with 1324 admissions to public hospitals including 126 to intensive care (as at July 30).

Of the 10,831 cases, approximately 80% were for influenza type A and approximately 20% were for type B.

Most of the type A specimens that have been subtyped are for type A/H3N2. Seasons in which subtype A/H3N2 predominate have been associated with more common severe outcomes in older people.”

"We've seen a significant rise in notifications over the past few weeks, indicating that the flu season is now upon us,” said the executive director of Queensland Health's Communicable Diseases branch, Dr Sonya Bennett.

Dr Bennett says there's no better time than now to remind people to get their flu jab.

"Vaccination is the best chance to protect yourself and the people around you from contracting the flu,” she said.

"It's not too late; I'm urging all Queenslanders who have not had a flu vaccination this year to make booking an appointment a priority.

"Annual influenza vaccination is particularly recommended for children aged 6 months to under five years as young infants and children under the age of five years are at increased risk for hospitalisation and increased morbidity and mortality following influenza.

"This year's vaccine protects against two 'A' and two 'B' strains of flu which have been the most prevalent around the world this year.

"For some people in high-risk categories, influenza can be deadly so it's crucial we all play our part to help stop it spreading and reduce its effects on the community.”

Dr Bennett is reminding Queenslanders to practise good hygiene.

"Stay home when you're sick, cover your nose and mouth when sneezing and coughing and wash your hands regularly,” Dr Bennett said.

"Combined with vaccination, these simply steps can reduce the likelihood of spreading the flu and combat the rise in flu notifications.”

Queenslanders eligible for the government-funded influenza vaccine can access it from their doctor or immunisation provider from today.

Those eligible for the funded vaccine are:

 pregnant women during any stage of pregnancy;

 persons 65 years of age or older;

 Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander children aged 6 months to 5 years;

 Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people 15 years of age or older;

 persons 6 months of age or older who have certain medical conditions which increase the risk of influenza disease complications.

All other Queenslanders could purchase the vaccine from their doctor, immunisation provider or local pharmacist.

* Comparison of year-to-date figures does not always provide the best picture of the flu season, as numbers and patterns earlier in the year can vary markedly between years and the timing of the start of the flu season varies. For example, this year there were more notifications than usual in the first few months of the year.