Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Flowers placed at Goldfields Plaza in 2009 following the shocking stabbing and murder of Jaxson Bradey. More flowers marked the ninth anniversary of the Gympie teen's death this week.
Flowers placed at Goldfields Plaza in 2009 following the shocking stabbing and murder of Jaxson Bradey. More flowers marked the ninth anniversary of the Gympie teen's death this week. Contributed
News

Flowers mark nine years on from Gympie teen slaying

Frances Klein
by
30th Nov 2018 2:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE cold-blooded and gruesome murder of a Gympie teen in a car park in broad daylight nine years ago stopped the Gympie community in its tracks.

This week flowers left at the bottom of the Goldfields Plaza car park marked the day 15-year-old Jackson "Jaxson” Bradey's life was taken in the most heinous way on his last day of school in 2009.

Jaxson Bradey
Jaxson Bradey Contributed

Randomly chased and stabbed by a boy just one year older than himself down Nash St and through the car park, Jackson did not stand a chance against his attacker's bayonet.

Gympie man David Phillips, who tried to intervene was stabbed in the back and suffered minor injuries trying to wrestle the armed teenager to the ground.

Dave from Pedal Power plus in Gympie shows the stab wound to his back after he apprehended the knife weilding man in Gympie 's Goldfields plaza carpark
Dave from Pedal Power plus in Gympie shows the stab wound to his back after he apprehended the knife weilding man in Gympie 's Goldfields plaza carpark Craig Warhurst

The teens were unknown to each other, the crime - a random attack that was for the offender's own gratification; playing out a murderous fantasy, the court heard during his sentencing to life in detention.

He had told psychologists he enjoyed the adrenalin of the stabbing and the looks on faces of the witnesses.

He said he had chosen Jackson because he was alone.

Year 10 James Nash High School student Jackson
Year 10 James Nash High School student Jackson "Jaxson" Bradey 15, was walking alone near Goldfields Plaza, Gympie, about 160km north of Brisbane, after his last day of school in 2009 when the 16-year-old attacker stabbed him in the back with a bayonet.The teenager, who murdered Jackson, pleaded guilty to one count of murder and one count of acts intended to maim, disfigure or disable, sat quietly in the dock as the sentence was passed. He was sentenced to life behind bars.Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times Craig Warhurst

The crime and the popular teenager's death rocked the Gympie community.

"It's still hurts to this day,” a family member said this week on the anniversary of his death.

The James Nash State School student was adored for his flair and big heart and was idolised by his younger brothers and sisters.

Tammy Bradey in pink is comforted by another mourner at the funeral of her son Jaxson yesterday.
Tammy Bradey in pink is comforted by another mourner at the funeral of her son Jaxson yesterday. Craig Warhurst

He had dreams of working in the aged-care sector and was a first-year state emergency service cadet.

"He was flamboyant, energetic and full of life,” Jackson's mother Tammy Bradey said of her "darling boy” after his death.

MORE: Farewell to Jaxson Bradey

"Jaxson loved everybody - all people - and would do anything he could to help others.

"He loved being involved in the local community.

"Jaxson will be in my heart forever.”

Jaxson Bradey Funeral at Hamilton Hall, Gympie
Jaxson Bradey Funeral at Hamilton Hall, Gympie Craig Warhurst
Jaxson Bradey's funeral
Jaxson Bradey's funeral Craig Warhurst
car park attack crime gympie gympie police jackson bradey jaxson bradey stabbed tammy bradey
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    FIRE UPDATE: More crews needed to fight Kilkivan blaze

    FIRE UPDATE: More crews needed to fight Kilkivan blaze

    News Residents are urged to keep up to date and decide what actions they will take if the situation changes.

    • 30th Nov 2018 3:01 PM
    International swim star says Gympie pool the best he's seen

    premium_icon International swim star says Gympie pool the best he's seen

    News 'These facilities will allow me to try and take swimmers to state'

    • 30th Nov 2018 2:28 PM
    USC, Fentiman at loggerheads over Gympie TAFE building

    premium_icon USC, Fentiman at loggerheads over Gympie TAFE building

    News Empty TAFE building resolution remains stalled

    • 30th Nov 2018 1:51 PM
    FACES OF FIRE: Queensland's unsung heroes

    premium_icon FACES OF FIRE: Queensland's unsung heroes

    News Faces of the firefighters on the frontline

    Local Partners