ON THE MOOOOOVE: A 'mad cow' escaped a cattle truck in Gympie, crossing the busy Bruce Highway last night.
Flower loving steer leads police on highway chase

Philippe Coquerand
11th Feb 2019 1:04 PM
AN ESCAPED steer led police on a 30-minute chase through the streets of Gympie and on to the Bruce Highway last night after it broke free from a truck parked near the police station.

The big escape happened about 6pm, the confused animal taking off down Nash Street where it was photographed running past The Gympie Times offices.

It then ran back up Nash Street, turning left into Channon St, crossing the Duke St intersection, and eventually finding itself on the highway, where it was miraculously unharmed.

The long arm of the law eventually caught up with the runaway at Albert Park.

Eyewitness Katherine Emery was amazed at what she saw.

"After wondering what the flashing police lights were about, I was amused at who the culprit was,” she said.

"He was seemingly unbothered by the fuss, looking at the flowers outside the planning office. Steers day out. Only in Gympie,” Ms Emery said.

"Police located a cow on the 'moooove' on Channon St just after 6:08pm,” a Gympie police spokesman said.

"The cow went down to the laundromat.

"From there the cow crossed the busy Bruce Highway and made its way to Albert Park at 6:30pm.”

An expert managed to restrain the cow by 6:32pm. Police said the cow will not receive any charges.

"We issued a mooooove on to the cow,” the spokesman said.

The owner was reunited with his cow at 7pm.

