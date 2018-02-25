Floodwatch Sunday: levels ease as rain sticks around

Kidd Bridge in Gympie yesterday, with minor flood levels easing as the water gets away. But there is still rain about, the Bureau of Meteorology warns.

MARY River flood levels appear to have stabilised and are falling at Gympie, but rain has continued in the upper catchment, maintaining minor flood levels from Dagun Pocket to Tiaro.

Large volumes of water continue to flow down from the Mary's upper catchment, from Kenilworth to Conondale, where showers are persisting.

That is the latest Sunday information from the Bureau of Meteorology, issued at 9am.

The bureau's Flood Warning Number 9 indicates rainfall totals of between 10mm and 40mm in the 24 hours to 9am Sunday, "with the higher of these totals in the upper parts of the catchment.”

"The Mary River at Gympie is currently at 7.94m and falling,” the latest warning says.

River levels are expected to fall below minor flood level (6m) on Monday.

Six Mile Creek continues to fall, with all river height stations now indicating levels below the official "minor flood” height.

But the bureau says minor flooding is continuing downstream of Gympie.

The Mary River at Tiaro was at minor flood level of 6.1m at 5pm Saturday, with no observations. But the bureau says it is expected to peak near 7m late this afternoon.

Water levels remain high in Tinana Creek, at least for today.

Latest river and creek heights measured between 7am and 8.30am Sunday show falling levels at Moy Pocket, Kandanga Creek, Dagun Pocket, Coora, Fisherman's Pocket, Miva and Tinana Creek at Tagigan Rd.

Levels were reported as steady at Yabba Creek, Imbil, Deep Creek at Cedar Pocket Dam, Tiaro, Tinana Creek at Bauple East and rising at Munna Creek.

Forecasts for this week show a shower or two and possible storm today, similar on Monday and a shower or two on Tuesday, fining up after that to give us partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, flash flooding appears to be receding and Gympie Regional Council has advised that Tin Can Bay Road at Victory Heights has now re-opened as levels drop in Moody Creek.