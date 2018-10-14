FLOODWATCH: Latest river heights, road closures for Gympie

Roads closed in the region due to recent weather. Will Hunter

RECENT rainfall and storms in the Gympie region has caused a number of road closures and uncertainty regarding river heights.

Here is the latest information according to the Bureau of Meterology.

The Mary River at Gympie is currently steady and sitting at 7.26m below the bridge according to figures released at 11.32am.

Elsewhere along the river it is either steady or falling except for at the following places:

Bellbird Creek

Kenilworth

Yabba Creek at Borumbah Dam (0.09 below spillway)

Munna Creek at Marodian

Tinana Creek at Bauple East (1.36 above bridge)

Tinana Creek at Magnolia

Tinana Creek at Teddington Weir (CAUTION: Creek rising fast and .60 above weir at 9.00am)

Tinana Creek at Bidwell

Tinana Creek at Tinana Barrage (0.73 above weir)

Mary River at Portside

Bunya Creek at Booral Rd

The Gympie Times has also had reports of road closures at:

Louis Bazzo Drive and Subway Avenue in Pomona

Tin Can Bay Rd at Victory Heights (Moody Creek)

Broweena Woolooga Rd Gigoomgan

Bauple Woolooga Rd Gundiah

Buckley Rd at Kin Kin

There are also unconfirmed reports of water over the road at Coondoo Bridge on the Tin Can Bay Rd.

Meteorologist Michael Knepp said there did not appear to be issues with the river at Gympie and although there is steady rainfall at the moment, the Bureau is expecting showers to ease back by tomorrow.

In the meantime, a QPS spokeswoman has asked motorists to be mindful of the conditions and to use caution when approaching floodways and river crossings.

She said if it's flooded, forget it.