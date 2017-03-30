28°
News

Flooding, trees down and sheds destroyed in storm

Shelley Strachan | 30th Mar 2017 6:02 PM
A severe storm has passed just north of Gympie this evening, bringing down trees and destroying at least two sheds.
A severe storm has passed just north of Gympie this evening, bringing down trees and destroying at least two sheds.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS ex-tropical cyclone Debbie continued to break and move out of the Gympie region late today, a severe storm with damaging wind tore through some neighbourhoods, bringing flooding at Glenwood, downing trees at Curra and destroying at least two sheds.

FLASH FLOODING: This photo was taken at Glenwood on Arbor 26 Rd this afternoon
FLASH FLOODING: This photo was taken at Glenwood on Arbor 26 Rd this afternoon

The storm was headed straight for Gympie at one stage and the Bureau issued a severe storm warning, but then soon after it changed direction and headed south towards the Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay.

Curra resident Anthony Puleo said after reading the warning:

"It ain't coming to Curra. We have had enough rain and destructive winds. We lost two sheds plenty of rain but to pick up two sheds like rag dolls. Was insane. Sounded like a plane engine coming through and then a bomb hit.”

LOVE TO FOLLOW THE WEATHER: Get real-time alerts on Gympie weather stories by clicking on this link and then hitting FOLLOW

Meanwhile, to the south of the Gympie region, delays are expected on the Bruce Hwy as wild weather continues.

A statement by the Sunshine Coast Council has said traffic delays are expected on the Bruce Highway south of the Sunshine Coast as severe weather continues to hit the region.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised the southbound lanes of the highway at King John Creek at Elimbah has been closed from around 5.30pm with a contra-flow in operation, to cater for traffic in both directions, on the northbound lanes.

Parts of the Sunshine Coast Hinterland have received more than 200mm of rain from ex-TC Debbie in the past 24 hours with heavy rain expected across the evening and into the night.

Winds that have reached over 100kph have brought down trees on the Coast with more than 26,000 residences without power.

An evacuation centre is now open on the Sunshine Coast should people require emergency shelter.

Caloundra Indoor Stadium is the primary evacuation centre, with bedding and Red Cross staff available.

Maroochydore Basketball Stadium has been placed on standby as a secondary place of shelter, if needed.

The State Government has directed that all Sunshine Coast schools will remain closed on Friday, March 31.

The Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG)　Coordinator Andrew Ryan continues to advise against all unnecessary travel.

"The evacuation centre is there for people who expect their homes to be inundated or who may be faced with road closures and cut off from getting home," Mr Ryan said.

"Everyone else should stay off the roads. If travel is absolutely necessary, please remember to never drive through flood waters.

"Even if it doesn't look too bad, do not take the risk - you never know what the condition of the road is under the flood waters or how deep they are."

There are now 49 roads on the Sunshine Coast closed, with more closures expected with the further heavy rainfall expected this afternoon and tonight. Road closures continue to be updated on Disaster Hub at www.disaster.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au.　

Kerbside collection services will continue as normal tomorrow.

All Sunshine Coast beaches are closed with minor erosion occurring on some beaches.

The LDMG continues to remain activated today and advises to:

  • Avoid unnecessary travel on Thursday, due to expected hazardous road conditions. If travel is unavoidable, remember to never drive through flood waters.
  • Visit council's Disaster Hub at www.disaster.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au for all the information you need to be prepared before, during and after severe weather including how to plan an emergency kit, weather warnings, road closures, airport information and news updates.
  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
  • Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
  • For assistance call SES 132500. 000 for emergencies.

Further updates will be issued as required, until the weather system no longer poses a threat to our region.

ENDS

Media inquiries: Paul Munnings

Phone: 07 5441 8160| Mobile: 0419539133

Meanwhile, the Gympie disaster management group met at 5pm to discuss the weather and the possibility of any flooding in the Mary River.

Gympie Times

Topics:  curra disaster management group gympie weather severe storm severe storm warning

LIVE BLOG: Storm shuts down roads, power and schools

LIVE BLOG: Storm shuts down roads, power and schools

ROADS are closed in Queensland as the effects of ex-tropical cyclone Debbie continue to hit the state.

Flooding, trees down and sheds destroyed in storm

A severe storm has passed just north of Gympie this evening, bringing down trees and destroying at least two sheds.

Severe weather continues to tear up region, delays highway traffic

Debbie's gone, but strong winds expected to lash coast

Water gathers around a felled tree at the One Mile Ovals.

The coast could be in for a battering over the weekend.

Snakes on the move around Gympie

LOVE THE WATER: Snakes are not scared of water and can swim.

A patient was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition

Local Partners

Landcare 'ticking along quite well'

THE past year at Gympie Landcare was described by president Ernie Rider as "ticking along quite well” and going slowly forward.

Kindness of strangers saves Gympie mum of three

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Madi Jeffery and her partner Jack Corbet have opened their home for a Gympie mum in need.

Homeless family finds place to stay

Gympie's weekend gig guide: What's on?

GIGGING: Brad Rodgers will playing around Gympie this week.

Live entertainment around Gympie this weekend.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Gympie girl power sends visitor numbers through roof

One of the more popular destinations for women visiting the Gympie region is Cooloola Berries.

Visitor numbers surge by 65% in the Gympie region

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes as they watch one of the most scandalous TV...

New Oscars fiasco safety net

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Academy ‘won’t sack PwC’ but new safeguards in place.

Frozen’s original ending was much darker

Disney’s hit movie Frozen nearly turned out very, very differently.

IF THE original script had gone ahead, Frozen would have been grim.

Gympie's weekend gig guide: What's on?

GIGGING: Brad Rodgers will playing around Gympie this week.

Live entertainment around Gympie this weekend.

Step up and try clogging

FUN FOR ALL AGES: Some of the beginners group are Claire Bailey, Angie Troy-McClellan, Andrea Troy, Bella Rosi and Jenny Neal.

What's clogging? Read on and find out.

Bea's parting gift: The Freak's in the frame

Pamela Rabe stars as Joan Ferguson in a scene from season five of the TV series Wentworth.

Gripping prison drama Wentworth returns for a volatile fifth season.

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

LEGO Batman and Scarlett Johansson take on Beauty and the Beast.

MUST MUST MUST BE SOLD !!

6 Harkins Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Auction

Great position, neat as a pin. Located where the rear views are spectacular with plenty of room for the kids and pets. Features include: * 4 reverse cycle...

want 2 own a really nice home!

11 Lyden Court, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $355,000!

Looking for just a really NICE home, in a really NICE area with a really NICE outlook and for a really NICE price? Then you will not be disappointed with this...

Prepared to be wowed!

92 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 AUCTION ON SITE...

Welcome to 92 Old Maryborough Road Gympie, beautifully renovated home so close to the CBD with so much on offer! Featuring open plan kitchen, living and dining...

top location! priced 2 sell!

14 Cullinane Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 1 $230,000!

Ahhhhh the good old days, when homes were homes and built to last! AND this one is NO exception! This is a wonderful solid character home and with some wonderful...

hard 2 beat!

9 Gene Court, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 4 $289,000!

Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! This property is just great! Great home, great location, great outlook, great price. Looking for just a great...

want 2 be different!

38 Old Veteran Road, Veteran 4570

3 2 4 $429,000!

Every now and then you come across a property that is just a bit different from the rest, stands out from the crowd, and has you saying to yourself now I like the...

THE PRICE IS RIGHT!

14 Araluen Terrace, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 1 $245,000

This well-built besser block home is situated on a 870m2 allotment just a short stroll to the local convenience store and close to schools and sporting fields etc.

priced 2 sell! owners need 2 go!

9 Serena Court, Monkland 4570

House 4 2 2 $350,000!

Upstairs, downstairs, inside, outside, front yard, back yard, this stylish modern Queenslander style home has living options and space absolutely everywhere to...

a great place 2 own!

173 Lawson Road, Jones Hill 4570

3 1 7 $325,000!

Looking for just a really nice, neat, complete home and parcel of land to escape to, and then just sit back relax and enjoy the good life? Well if it is, then this...

MOTIVATED VENDOR WANTS SOLD!!!

38 Lawrence Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

This property is a perfect example of when the old meets the new, featuring all the things that you know and love about Queenslanders along with everything that...

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!