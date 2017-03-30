Flooding, trees down and sheds destroyed in storm

A severe storm has passed just north of Gympie this evening, bringing down trees and destroying at least two sheds.

AS ex-tropical cyclone Debbie continued to break and move out of the Gympie region late today, a severe storm with damaging wind tore through some neighbourhoods, bringing flooding at Glenwood, downing trees at Curra and destroying at least two sheds.

FLASH FLOODING: This photo was taken at Glenwood on Arbor 26 Rd this afternoon

The storm was headed straight for Gympie at one stage and the Bureau issued a severe storm warning, but then soon after it changed direction and headed south towards the Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay.

Curra resident Anthony Puleo said after reading the warning:

"It ain't coming to Curra. We have had enough rain and destructive winds. We lost two sheds plenty of rain but to pick up two sheds like rag dolls. Was insane. Sounded like a plane engine coming through and then a bomb hit.”

Meanwhile, to the south of the Gympie region, delays are expected on the Bruce Hwy as wild weather continues.

A statement by the Sunshine Coast Council has said traffic delays are expected on the Bruce Highway south of the Sunshine Coast as severe weather continues to hit the region.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised the southbound lanes of the highway at King John Creek at Elimbah has been closed from around 5.30pm with a contra-flow in operation, to cater for traffic in both directions, on the northbound lanes.

Parts of the Sunshine Coast Hinterland have received more than 200mm of rain from ex-TC Debbie in the past 24 hours with heavy rain expected across the evening and into the night.

Winds that have reached over 100kph have brought down trees on the Coast with more than 26,000 residences without power.

An evacuation centre is now open on the Sunshine Coast should people require emergency shelter.

Caloundra Indoor Stadium is the primary evacuation centre, with bedding and Red Cross staff available.

Maroochydore Basketball Stadium has been placed on standby as a secondary place of shelter, if needed.

The State Government has directed that all Sunshine Coast schools will remain closed on Friday, March 31.

The Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG) Coordinator Andrew Ryan continues to advise against all unnecessary travel.

"The evacuation centre is there for people who expect their homes to be inundated or who may be faced with road closures and cut off from getting home," Mr Ryan said.

"Everyone else should stay off the roads. If travel is absolutely necessary, please remember to never drive through flood waters.

"Even if it doesn't look too bad, do not take the risk - you never know what the condition of the road is under the flood waters or how deep they are."

There are now 49 roads on the Sunshine Coast closed, with more closures expected with the further heavy rainfall expected this afternoon and tonight. Road closures continue to be updated on Disaster Hub at www.disaster.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au.

Kerbside collection services will continue as normal tomorrow.

All Sunshine Coast beaches are closed with minor erosion occurring on some beaches.

The LDMG continues to remain activated today and advises to:





Avoid unnecessary travel on Thursday, due to expected hazardous road conditions. If travel is unavoidable, remember to never drive through flood waters.

Visit council's Disaster Hub at www.disaster.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au for all the information you need to be prepared before, during and after severe weather including how to plan an emergency kit, weather warnings, road closures, airport information and news updates.

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

For assistance call SES 132500. 000 for emergencies.

Further updates will be issued as required, until the weather system no longer poses a threat to our region.

Meanwhile, the Gympie disaster management group met at 5pm to discuss the weather and the possibility of any flooding in the Mary River.