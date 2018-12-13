Flood watch issued putting Coast campers on high alert

Campers in the Cooloola, Inskip and Rainbow Beach peninsulas are urged to follow weather reports to prepare ahead for incoming "severe” weather conditions.

CAMPERS on the Cooloola, Inskip and Rainbow Beach peninsulas are urged to follow weather reports and road conditions to prepare ahead for incoming "severe" weather conditions.

Queensland parks rangers are on high alert in the above mentioned areas with onshore gale-force winds, large waves, abnormally high rides, heavy rainfall and severe thunder storms predicted.

The Bureau of Meteorology have included Rainbow Beach in its latest flood watch for the weekend and into next week, with moderate to major flooding possible in some areas.

It is due to Cyclone Owen roaming in the state's north.

Watch our latest Weather Update on YouTube at https://t.co/hDaa26CU7c re Severe Tropical #CycloneOwen in the southwest #GulfofCarpentaria. Video current at 11.25am ACST 13 December 2018. Updated flood advice now on our website @QldFES @TMRQld @ntpfes @ABCemergency pic.twitter.com/7kMlI15qOT — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) December 13, 2018

The Department of Parks and Forest urged motorists to exercise caution at all times and plan to travel at low tide.

"Beach access points and campsite access may sustain some erosion creating steep drop-offs," the warning read.

"Drivers should slow down, stop and check access conditions before deciding if it is safe to traverse.

"Campers along exposed beach areas are urged to check weather forecasts and road conditions to assist in making decisions to remain or depart.

"Campers at Inskip Peninsula have better access to roads departing the area.

"People need to be aware that roads departing camping areas may become flooded and that during strong winds the risk of tree-fall can be significant."

Exposed beaches on Cooloola Recreation Area are also expecting very large high rides over the Christmas and New Year period making sections of the beach "impassable" at high tide.

Motorists are reminded that driving over vegetated dunes is prohibited.

On-the-spot fines will be issued for anyone caught damaging the dunes.