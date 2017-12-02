Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Flood watch from Mackay to the NSW border

Rainfall across Queensland in the last week
Rainfall across Queensland in the last week BOM
Troy Kippen
by

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood watch from Mackay to the NSW border.

The warning was issued at 12.12pm for coastal catchments.

The bureau said minor flooding was possible with isolated heavy rainfall up to 180mm.

According to the bureau, a trough system and an associated band of showers and storms will continue moving eastwards across the state for the remainder of the weekend.

The associated band of showers and storms will likely clear the coast on Tuesday.

But recent rainfall recorded over the past week may mean river level rises could occur quickly across the Flood Watch area.

In the next 24 hours totals of 20-70mm are possible about coastal catchments south of Mackay during Sunday and Monday.

Also isolated heavier falls in the range of 80-180mm are possible each day with severe thunderstorms.

In a statement the bureau has said that the rainfall is nothing like the rainfall experienced during TC Debbie.

Catchments likely to be affected include:

  • Pioneer River
  • Dawson and Don Rivers
  • Connors, Isaac and Styx Rivers and Plane Creek
  • Mackenzie and Fitzroy Rivers and Shoalwater and Water Park Creeks
  • Calliope River
  • Boyne River
  • Baffle Creek
  • Kolan River
  • Burnett River
  • Burrum and Cherwell Rivers
  • Mary River
  • Noosa River
  • Sunshine Coast Rivers and Creeks
  • Pine and Caboolture Rivers
  • Upper Brisbane River
  • Lower Brisbane River
  • Logan and Albert Rivers
  • Gold Coast Rivers and Creeks

Topics:  bom flooding flood watch

Mackay Daily Mercury
Some of the best action shots you will see

Some of the best action shots you will see

These cracking action shots from day one of the Gympie touch football finals are awesome.

New bridge upstream answer to Gympie's ad-hoc planning

1999 FLOOD Gympie residents near Kidd Bridge on the evening of Monday the 8, as the Mary River steadily rose, few realised what was about to happen over the next 24 hours. This letter writer believes the region would be well served by a brand new bridge upstream of the city.

A new weir might also protect the river walk: letter

Be warned - traffic police on festive season alert

THEY'RE ABOUT: A/Sgt Chris Watson says police will be out and about these holidays.

The holiday police and road safety blitz is on right now

Christmas miracle: Critically injured boy to return home

Victory College student Tristan Sik.

'We didn't even know that he would here for this Christmas'

Local Partners