Flood watch: BOM issue 'major' warning to region

A 'major' watch warning has been issued for coastal catchments between Gladstone and the NSW border, by the Bureau of Meteorology.

A 'major' watch warning has been issued for coastal catchments between Gladstone and the NSW border, by the Bureau of Meteorology. Nicholas Falconer

AN INITIAL flood watch warning has been issued for coastal catchments between Gladstone and the NSW border, by the Bureau of Meteorology.

The warning also includes adjacent inland areas.

River level rises above the minor flood level are possible across the flood watch area during the weekend and into next week.

A #Flood Watch has been issued for coastal catchments and adjacent inland areas between Gladstone and the NSW border in preparation for possible heavy falls ☔️💦associated with #CycloneOma. See Warnings for further information and updates: https://t.co/hgJZ265XKO pic.twitter.com/kI2iqv444N — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 20, 2019

BOM say there is a risk of moderate to major flooding, dependent on Tropical Cyclone Oma's movements.

Tropical Cyclone Oma is expected to continue its track towards the southern Queensland coast in the coming days, which may produce heavy rainfall over the weekend and early next week.

The specific area and duration of this heavy rainfall is dependent on the track of Tropical Cyclone Oma.

A 'major' watch warning has been issued for coastal catchments between Gladstone and the NSW border, by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Catchments across southern Queensland remain quite dry after a delayed start to the wet season. However areas where intense rainfall is recorded will likely respond quickly.

Based on the current forecast track, minor flooding is possible in coastal catchments south of Bundaberg from early in the weekend.

Heavy rainfall may also lead to localised flooding.

Catchments likely to be affected include: