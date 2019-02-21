Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 'major' watch warning has been issued for coastal catchments between Gladstone and the NSW border, by the Bureau of Meteorology.
A 'major' watch warning has been issued for coastal catchments between Gladstone and the NSW border, by the Bureau of Meteorology. Nicholas Falconer
News

Flood watch: BOM issue 'major' warning to region

Matty Holdsworth
by
20th Feb 2019 3:38 PM | Updated: 4:30 PM

AN INITIAL flood watch warning has been issued for coastal catchments between Gladstone and the NSW border, by the Bureau of Meteorology.

The warning also includes adjacent inland areas.

River level rises above the minor flood level are possible across the flood watch area during the weekend and into next week.

BOM say there is a risk of moderate to major flooding, dependent on Tropical Cyclone Oma's movements.

Tropical Cyclone Oma is expected to continue its track towards the southern Queensland coast in the coming days, which may produce heavy rainfall over the weekend and early next week.

The specific area and duration of this heavy rainfall is dependent on the track of Tropical Cyclone Oma.

 

A 'major' watch warning has been issued for coastal catchments between Gladstone and the NSW border, by the Bureau of Meteorology.
A 'major' watch warning has been issued for coastal catchments between Gladstone and the NSW border, by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Catchments across southern Queensland remain quite dry after a delayed start to the wet season. However areas where intense rainfall is recorded will likely respond quickly.

Based on the current forecast track, minor flooding is possible in coastal catchments south of Bundaberg from early in the weekend.

Heavy rainfall may also lead to localised flooding.

Catchments likely to be affected include:

  • Calliope River
  • Boyne River
  • Baffle Creek
  • Kolan River
  • Burnett River
  • Burrum and Cherwell Rivers
  • Mary River
  • Noosa River
  • Sunshine Coast Rivers and Creeks
  • Pine and Caboolture Rivers
  • Upper Brisbane River
  • Lower Brisbane River
  • Logan and Albert Rivers
  • Gold Coast Rivers and Creeks
  • Condamine Rivers
  • Macintyre River
  • Weir River
  • Moonie River

More Stories

bureau of meteorology cyclone oma flooding rivers
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    First glimpse at new Gympie 'mega servo'

    premium_icon First glimpse at new Gympie 'mega servo'

    Council News Planned 7ha development to hold 550,000 litres of fuel, to run 24/7.

    • 21st Feb 2019 7:14 AM
    • 1 grc_voter
    Heated neighbourhood dispute ends with a gunshot

    premium_icon Heated neighbourhood dispute ends with a gunshot

    News 22-year-old's actions were 'stupid and dangerous'.

    Gympie man punches partner, causes crash with child in back

    premium_icon Gympie man punches partner, causes crash with child in back

    Crime Man takes tyre iron to car windscreen, court told.

    Expand Borumba Dam: shadow ministers visit Valley

    premium_icon Expand Borumba Dam: shadow ministers visit Valley

    Politics Shadow Minister says region needs "signature” attraction.