Flood Watch as region on radar for major rain

EXTREME rain expected to inundate the greater region today and tomorrow has put the Mary River on Flood Watch.

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning of potential minor flooding in the catchment if the predicted heavy falls lash the Sunshine Coast today and extend to the Gympie region.

BOM is predicting between 30-50mm to fall in Gympie today, however, totals could be much higher in isolated areas due to the patchy nature of the coming rain event, forecaster Rosa Hoff said.

The rain radar across the Gympie region at 8am Wednesday morning.

"The upper atmosphere is very well primed to have some heavy moisture fall out if it," Ms Hoff said.

"If you happen to be under the right cloud - you could see higher totals - and those heavier falls will bring both excitement and challenges where they fall," she said.

Localised flooding and minor disruption to transport routes is possible throughout the Flood Watch area, a statement issued by the BOM said yesterday.

"Persistent widespread showers, thunderstorms and rain areas are expected over southern inland catchments during Wednesday and Thursday, with locally heavy falls," the statement read.

"This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and creeks should monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings."

A patchy storm swept across the region from the west overnight, delivering its highest rainfall to the east and north east of the city.

Mt Kanigan recorded 51mm, while Goomboorian and Tiaro recorded 41mm each overnight.

Sexton recorded 19mm, but just 5mm fell in the Gympie guage, as it did at Double Island Point.

To the south Imbil recorded 4mm.

Up to 16mm is predicted tomorrow, Ms Hoff said, with the weather continuing to remain very unsettled towards the end of the week and into next week possibly triggering further significant rainfall in the region.

"The majority of catchments within the Flood Watch area have received rainfall over the last few weeks meaning rivers are more likely to respond to heavy rainfall," a BOM statement said.

"Riverine flooding is possible during Thursday over coastal catchments, while inland catchments are more likely to see riverine flooding later in the week."