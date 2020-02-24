Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The flood level in St George is expected to peak at over 11m in the coming days.
The flood level in St George is expected to peak at over 11m in the coming days. Julie Davies
Breaking

Flood warning issued for Balonne Shire around St George

Jorja McDonnell
by
23rd Feb 2020 7:36 PM | Updated: 24th Feb 2020 6:21 AM

WITH river levels expected to peak in the coming days, the Balonne Shire Council has issued a flood warning to residents in rural areas around St George.

The Local Disaster Management Group is following advice from Sunwater and the Bureau of Meteorology that the Balonne River will peak between 11.1m and 11.5m by Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning.

Balonne Shire Council anticipates the fflood level will exceed the Andrew Nixon bridge decking height of 11m across the Jack Taylor Weir on the Balonne Highway. This will close the Balonne Highway.

Rural properties may be isolated as a result of the rising flood waters and therefore residents are advised to ensure adequate supplies and medical needs are sourced immediately.

It is not anticipated that properties in St George will experience flooding, however some low-lying properties may have
minor flooding.

For more information visit www.bom.qld.gov.au; and/or www.sunwater.com.au.

For flood assistance contact the State Emergency Service on 132 500.

For local road closures visit qldtraffic.qld.gov.au or phone 13 19 40.

Balonne Shire Council advises all residents to please stay safe and stay away from flood waters.

Remember: if its flooded, forget it

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News It pays to be ‘in the know’ – and never has it been more critical in a social media age where so much false information is being pumped out.

        O’Brien calls on Gympie to join the fight against bullying

        premium_icon O’Brien calls on Gympie to join the fight against bullying

        News ‘Last year 72 schools and 22,706 students from Wide Bay took part in the national...

        Key Gympie road upgrade means more jobs for local business

        premium_icon Key Gympie road upgrade means more jobs for local business

        News $745,000 project opens the door for new opportunities, expansions.

        Stewart: ‘Bring back general business’

        premium_icon Stewart: ‘Bring back general business’

        News Candidate will advocate to advocate for interaction between the council and...