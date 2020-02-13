Flood warning for Mary River

Rain and cloudy conditions are set to continue over Gympie region.

MINOR to moderate flooding is forecast for the Mary River at Gympie, Dagun Pocket and Tiaro, according to a Bureau of Meteorology warning issued this morning.

Although rain across Gympie reigon was patchy overnight, the bureau attributed rising river heights to heavy rain in south eastern parts of the upper Mary River catchment and western parts of the lower Mary cattchment.

“Minor flooding is expected along the upper Mary River to Gympie and downstream of Miva in the Tiaro area,” the bureau said.

“The Mary River at Moy Pocket is currently at 3.18m (below minor) and rising, but is expected to remain below minor for the rest of today.

“The river at Dagun Pocket is currently at 4.3m and rising, with a likelihood it will exceed the minor flood level of 7m during the morning.

“The river at Gympie is currently at 2.16m (below minor) and rising. The Mary River at Gympie is likely to reach the minor flood level (6m) during the afternoon.

Minor flooding is also expected along the Mary River downstream of Miva.

The Mary River at Tiaro is currently at 5.30m (below minor) and rising.

This is expected to exceed the minor flood level (6.m) in the next few hours and moderate flooding is possible during Thursday.

Gympie city seemed to get a big share of patchy overnight rain across the region, with more on the way, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

By 7.30am, Gympie had recorded 33.2mm since 9am yesterday.

Double Island Point received 24.6mm and the Tin Can Bay defence area received 28.2mm.

Western districts had much lighter falls as rain became more scare towards Kingaroy, which recorded .8mm overnight.

Today’s forecast is for a maximum temperature of 29C, with a shower or two and a possible storm, becoming less likely as the day goes on.

Tomorrow’s temperatures are predicted to range from 21C to 31C, heading up to a 33C maximum on Saturday and a Sunday temperature range from 23C to 32C.

The bureau predicts partly cloudy conditions with a medium chance of showers on Saturday and a high chance of up to 10mm of rain on Sunday.

Partly cloudy conditions and similar temperatures and showers are forecast for the rest of the week to Wednesday.