FLOOD WATCH: Coondoo Creek on Tin Can Bay Rd, now subject to rising flood waters which could leave Cooloola Coast students students stranded in Gympie.
FLOOD UPDATE: Flood waters slow just in time for Coast students

Arthur Gorrie
13th Feb 2020 2:25 PM
GYMPIE school bus operator, Polleys Coaches, says the 170 students it normally transports between the Cooloola Coast and Gympie schools got home safely this afternoon.

This was despite threatening flood levels in Coondoo Creek, which blocks Tin Can Bay Rd whenever the bridge goes under.

Bus line owner Warren Polley had been fearful the firm’s Cooloola Coast school buses would only be able to run as far as Goomboorian and Kia Ora.

He said there had been no warning this morning that road closures could be a problem, but early afternoon flood observations raised the alarm.

Mr Polley said the company’s buses could not cross the creek if the bridge was flooded and this would apply to bridges affecting other school bus routes this afternoon as well.

Affected students would have been mostly those living at Tin Can Bay, Cooloola Cove and Rainbow Beach.

Alternative routes, including the Poona Rd were also impassable, he said.

He said Coondoo Creek was expected to stop rising about 3pm, just when the students would be finishing their day.

Fortunately that occurred at a flood level just under the bridge.

Polleys had warned parents any stranded students would have to be left in the care of their schools, for security reasons.

