Flood crisis no excuse for banned driver

FLOOD warnings and a need for emergency food supplies were no excuse for a driver caught driving illegally in Graham St, Gympie on March 31.

Ross Charles Gericke, 60, of Woondum pleaded guilty to driving in a car not fitted with an alcohol-detecting interlock device.

Gericke told Gympie Magistrates Court he was banned from driving any vehicle not fitted with an interlock device, but his other car had broken down and he faced an emergency as heavy rain across the region prompted flooding and warnings to residents.

Gericke was also charged with driving an unregistered, uninsured vehicle with inadequate tread and cancelled registration plates.

Gericke said he had only driven to a supermarket, because he would have had no food otherwise.

Magistrate M Baldwin said Gericke was a victim of mandatory sentencing, which "you hear politicians talking about and everyone on social media thinks it's great”.

Gericke said the police officer involved had been unsympathetic.

Mrs Baldwin imposed the mandatory minimum three months disqualification and fined Gericke a total of $800.