Flood alert as heavy rain soaks Gympie region

NOT SO BAD: Plenty of rain and some local flooding did not stop these young people from making the most of fresh flows at the Mothar Mountain rock pools.

FARMERS are rejoicing, Borumba Dam is full (only a week after being about 64 per cent) and Cooloola Coast students got home again yesterday, across an almost flooded Coondoo Creek Bridge.

Whether the students will be able to get to school today depends on overnight rainfall and fluctuating creek levels, as does the prospect of flooding in creeks across Gympie region.

A minor flood peak appeared to pass through Gympie yesterday afternoon, as levels were reported to be dropping upstream.

Flash flood Mary's Creek

The Bureau of Meteorology said yesterday’s river levels had risen in response to heavy overnight rain, up to 160mm, around the eastern headwaters of the Mary River catchment, along with moderate falls over the rest of the catchment.

RISING WATER: Flooding of Kandanga Creek, as photographed by a local resident this morning.

This had caused minor flooding in the Mary River at Dagun and downstream to Gympie.

Local flooding, with some blocked roads, was reported at Langshaw, Mooloo, Amamoor, Kandanga, Imbil, Pomona and Goomboorian.

At last report yesterday, more showers and possible storms were likely overnight, with the potential for more drama, including road closures today.

An official council list of roads closed by flooding included Treeby and Tagigan Roads at Goomboorian, Walker Rd at Moy Pocket and Wilsons Pocket Road and Ormes Road at Wilsons Pocket.

Mungar Rd at Tiaro, Howe Rd at Traveston and some roads at Moy Pocket were also reported to have been affected by water over the road.

Kandanga Creek flooding in Ernst Rd

Drivers are warned to take care in flood-prone areas and to avoid trying to cross flooded stretches of road.

The Mary River was rising at Dagun Pocket was rising yesterday afternoon but was expected to remain below the minor flood level.

The river at Gympie was 3.71m and rising in the early afternoon and was expected to reach minor flood level (6m) last night.

Major Mary River tributary, Six Mile Creek, was running high, with Lake Macdonald dam spilling over and creek levels expected to reach the minor 5m flood level at Cooran overnight.

Downstream from Gympie, Tiaro appeared to have peaked at 6.55m during the morning.

Another major tributary, Obi Obi Creek, was also rising yesterday afternoon, but the Mary River was falling at Conondale, Bellbird Creek, Kenilworth, Kandanga and Moy Pocket, with steady levels at Imbil.