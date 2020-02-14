FLOOD: 10 near-Gympie roads closed by floods this morning

LATEST official Transport and Main Roads Department road closure advice indicates ten roads are closed in various parts of Gympie and nearby regions.

Long term flooding has affected major roads from the Cooloola Coast and Pomona to Wilsons Pocket, Moy Pocket, Traveston Crossing and Glen Echo.

Coondoo Creek is open and traffic is normal on Tin Can Bay Rd, but the Maryborough Cooloola Rd is cut in several places near Maryborough.

At Traveston Crossing three roads are officially listed as closed by “long term flooding”. They are Meddleton, Mountain View and Traveston Crossing Roads.

Nearby, Howe Rd at Traveston is closed, as is an unnamed road at Glen Echo, Wilsons Pocket Rd at Wilsons Pocket and Walker Rd at Moy Pocket.

At a lower level of traffic disruption, the department warns of hazardous conditions caused by water on the road at Pomona Kin Kin Rd, Pinbarren and Louis Bazzo Dve, Pomona, both near Six Mile Creek.