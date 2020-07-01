Flights to Sydney, and back, to return in days

TAKEOFF: Sunshine Coast Coast Airport has confirmed domestic flights to and from Sydney will resume as early as next week in a major win for tourism.

SUNSHINE Coast Airport has confirmed domestic flights to and from Sydney will resume as early as next week in a major win for tourism.

Sunshine Coast Airport chief executive officer Andrew Brodie said regular passenger flights between Sunshine Coast and Sydney have been confirmed from July 10.

However, on Virgin Australia's website there are flights listed for July 6 and 8 to the Sunshine Coast.

"From next Friday, we'll host a daily flight to Sydney with Jetstar and up to five services a week with Virgin Australia, and we anticipate that offering will grow as further border and travel restrictions are lifted," Mr Brodie said.

"We're also incredibly excited to launch our new three times a week Cairns service from Friday 17 July with Alliance Airlines, marking the first time ever we've flown north from the Sunshine Coast.

"It's a strong sign of recovery for our airport, and will be a welcome boost for many industries and businesses - like car hire, private transfer companies, accommodation providers and tourism operators - who have been hit hard by COVID-19.

"We urge locals to fly local and book a flight from the Sunshine Coast and encourage their southern visitors to do so too."

Mr Brodie said extra measures were being put in place throughout the airport's terminal to ensure passengers travelled COVID-Safe.

Head of corporate affairs Ayllie White said the news comes days before "historic" flights start to Cairns.

She said in the first week more than 1500 people had bought tickets.

Ms White was confident the Sydney services would bring similar numbers.

"The Sunshine Coast is very well positioned as a destination, and it will be a real welcome injection," she said.