Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The flight a man who tested positive for COVID-19 was on continued from Bundaberg to Gladstone.
The flight a man who tested positive for COVID-19 was on continued from Bundaberg to Gladstone.
Information

Flight with positive COVID-19 case continued to Gladstone

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Jun 2020 2:31 PM

QUEENSLAND'S newest confirmed COVID-19 case travelled on a flight which went from Brisbane to Bundaberg and continued to Gladstone it was revealed today.

Queensland Health is in the process of contacting people from Virgin Flight VA2905 (Alliance), Brisbane to Bundaberg last Tuesday, June 2.

This flight continued to Gladstone.

The close contact rows are 6, 7, 8, 9, 10.

Queensland Health asks passengers who have not already been contacted by Queensland Health, to call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) and advise that you were a passenger on this flight.

Anyone in Queensland experiencing a COVID-19 symptom including fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, shortness of breath, or fatigue is urged to get tested.

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirusgladstone covid-19 gladstone editors picks gladstone covid-19
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Nitro Circus star rapt with Gympie’s skate park

        premium_icon WATCH: Nitro Circus star rapt with Gympie’s skate park

        News R-Willy toured the facilities with some pals, sharing the footage with his 1.36 million YouTube followers.

        Gympie family pack up for adventure in caravan of courage

        premium_icon Gympie family pack up for adventure in caravan of courage

        News All Aussie Adventure beckons for Gympie region family.

        ‘Dad you were one in a million. We stand in awe’

        premium_icon ‘Dad you were one in a million. We stand in awe’

        News Gympie family’s loving tribute to the man known by everyone. He was fair and...

        Patient suffers severe burns in Gympie region bonfire

        premium_icon Patient suffers severe burns in Gympie region bonfire

        News Rescue chopper has been tasked to the scene.