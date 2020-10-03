FLIGHT OF THE MAGPIES: Where they are swooping in Gympie

WE’RE barely through September, but it would already seem the Gympie region has been inundated with stroppy, swooping magpies hellbent on protecting their babies.

READ MORE: Terror from above as magpie season arrives

Just three days into October, the popular national neighbourhood tracking website Magpie Alert has seen six entries detailing encounters around the Gold City since swooping season began.

There are plenty of magpie hot spots around Gympie already this season.

Here are the full details of all six attacks:

1. 13 Oconnell St, Gympie – September 8

Walking across the road and swooped twice – Reported by Sam C

2. 4 Apollonian Vale – August 16

Two swoops then gave up – Reported by “big fella”

3. 42 Apollonian Vale – August 19

Swooping magpie. Dangerous getting swooped whilst trying to ride a bike on a busy street – Reported by Naomi R

Eye-to-eye with the magpie. Photo Nat Bromhead / Daily Mercury

4. 26 Crown Rd – September 2

Swooping Maggie even whilst I was starring at him! – Reported by Naomi R

5. 6 Exhibition Rd, Southside – September 5

Running and continuous swooping – Reported by Chelsea D

6. 63 Sorensen Rd, Southside – August 26

Magpie swooped a couple of times and on one occasion hit my helmet. – Reported by Greg G

Thankfully, none of the victims reported suffering any injuries stemming from the attack of the “swoopy bois”.

To the south our Sunshine Coast neighbours have also been inundated with ferociously protective parents, with one person reporting an injury while being swooped at Eumundi, just south of Pomona.

There are plenty of magpie hot spots around Gympie already this season.

Gympie Regional Council shared these tips for dealing with swooping maggies back in August:

– Remember that the swooping only happens for about six to eight weeks; this is the time from when the magpie eggs hatch and the chicks leave the nest.

– Don’t act aggressively towards the birds – they are just defending and protecting their young. And because they remember facial features, if you act aggressively this year, they may be more aggressive to you in future years.

Magpie swooping Courier-Mail journalist Chris Honnery, TJ Doyle Memorial Drive, Fairfield. Photographer: Liam Kidston

– Move quickly through an area but don’t run. If you are riding a bike, get off, if possible, and walk through the space.

– Walking in groups can sometimes reduce swooping.

– Wear a wide-brimmed hat, use an umbrella or use another barrier to protect yourself.