Business

Flight Centre profit edges up

22nd Aug 2019 10:46 AM

Flight Centre's full-year profit has edged up 0.1 per cent and the travel agency says it's hopeful the company's business in Australia will bounce back from "disappointing ... soft results".

The company on Thursday reported a net profit of $263.8 million compared with $263.6 million in the previous financial year and said revenue for the 12 months to June 30 increased 4.5 per cent to $3.05 billion.

It declared a fully franked final dividend of 98 cents, down from $1.07 in the previous corresponding period.

business

