Flight attendant’s note goes viral

The note given to a passenger by a flight attendant has gone viral.

SOMETIMES, all it takes is a little gesture to make someone's day.

Case in point: A mother is praising a Delta Air Lines flight attendant who took care of her daughter while she was flying by herself. The young girl is deaf, and the flight attendant wrote out a note explaining everything she would need to know for the flight.

Loretta Ober shared a photo of the note on her Twitter account, with the caption: "My daughter who is Deaf took a flight by herself! The attendant handed her this note on the plane! Delta makes it amazing!"

The note reads, "Hi, good morning Ashley, my name is Janna and I will be your flight attendant on today's flight to JFK.

"There are two buttons above your head; a yellow one that controls the reading light and a big grey one with a person on it that you can use to call me if you need anything. In the case of an emergency, the nearest exit is behind you.

"Those are our over-wing exits. Please don't hesitate to ask if you need any assistance. Again, my name is Janna and welcome aboard our CRJ200 aircraft."

Ober's 16-year-old daughter, Ashley, was flying from Baltimore/Washington International Airport to Kennedy International in New York, WKYT reports.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesman for Delta said, "We appreciate customers sharing their Delta moments with us, and applaud Janna's thoughtfulness to help assist this first-time solo flyer."