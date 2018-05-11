Fledgling Gympie restaurant to close doors

IT'S a sad day for high-dining sushi-lovers in the region with the announcement that Gympie restaurant Sushi Flame will be serving its last meals tomorrow.

Despite growing a following of loyal Japanese cuisine lovers after opening two years ago, the business was gradually struggling to fill seats, owner-operators Leon and Kelly Raucci said of the difficult decision.

"It's unfortunate we've had to close due to a lack of local support," Mr Raucci, who took over the business a year ago, said.

"We tried our hardest."

RELATED: 10 of Gympie's favourite small businesses

The sushi restaurant is one of two eateries run by the Rauccis, sharing a kitchen with American-inspired diner Johnny Dees, since it opened next door months after Sushi Flame.

At the start of the year the owners switched the sites of Johnny Dees and Sushi Flame to cater for the growing clientele of one and dwindling of the other.

The Sushi Flame menu Bambi Gosbell

The two restaurants covered two very different menus between them, but the people of Gympie have shown which one they have a preference for, Mr Raucci said.

"It's always been hard operating two businesses out of one site," he said.

"This town obviously likes burgers better than sushi."

Mr Raucci said Johnny Dees was going strong with customers returning for the JD steak burger, New York chicken burger, wings and old-fashioned milk shakes.

"The atmosphere and the quality of the food - everything is fresh and as local as we can get it," he said.

Sushi Flames last day of service will be tomorrow, May 12.