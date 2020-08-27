Flathead ‘the big mover’ this week: Scott Hillier

Local angler Cammo Sullivan fished the inshore reefs off Mooloolaba to catch this impressive snapper. Picture: Supplied

With moderate winds forecast over the next few days, it looks like those keen to wet a line will be restricted to rivers, creeks and open beaches.

The afternoon run in tide looks ideal to chase a few fish.

The water temperature is starting to rise a little.

This will see the winter species still around and the summer species starting to show their faces.

Bream is slowing down a little with only a handful taken during the week by those fishing under the cover of darkness around the rock walls and jetties.

However, some of them are pretty good quality.

Strips of mullet and peeled prawns are doing the trick for bait.

The Maroochy, Noosa and Mooloolah rivers are all producing fish.

Greg Harris fished up off Rainbow Beach using a live yakka for this Grassy Sweetlip. Picture: Supplied

There's still good jewfish coming out of the Noosa river in the deeper holes.

Use 5 inch soft plastics along with prawn plastic nice and slowly to achieve success.

Smaller trevally and queenfish are also a little slow now but those anglers up nice and early on the tide change are still finding a few fish on surface lures.

Look for small surface bust ups or birds and work these areas.

The big mover at the moment is flathead with some crackers being caught and they will only improve as the conditions warm up.

Slowly trolling small hard body lures is working a treat.

You also cover plenty of ground.

Young Cooper Bryant nailed this flathead on a hard body lure in a canal all on his own. Picture: Supplied

The places to target is anywhere along the sand drop offs.

Pumping a bucket of live yabbies and soaking them during the run in tide has helped some anglers catch some good whiting.

Bli Bli Flats, Picnic Point, Goat Island, the mouth of the Noosa and Pumicestone Passage are all holding fish.

Keen fishers travelling offshore earlier in the week reported good snapper in and around the closer reefs and out wider on the wire weed plenty of Pearl Perch.

