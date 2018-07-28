Flathead kings secret to catching a monster

FLATHEAD KING: Kale Fullarton hopes this 73cm 2.5kg flathead can get him first place on the leader board at the Rainbow Beach Family Fishing Classic.

Fishing: Rainbow Beach locals Robert and his son Kale Fullarton say the secret to a massive flat head is 'soft plastics'.

"Soft plastics allow you to cover more ground than live bait and gang hooks,” Robert said.

"You can target areas where the big fish might be, whereas live bait and gang hooks can be random and you can't move.”

The biggest flathead Robert has caught was a whopping 88cm and 6kg monster. Dubbed the Flathead Kings, Robert said he could not take all the credit.

"My good mate Grant Macfarlane gave us some good hints about how to go about fishing for flathead and we really progressed from there. We really owe it to him,” Robert said.

Seven years ago was when the Flathead Kings started their pursuit to the top at the Rainbow Beach Fishing Classic.

"We decided to just concentrate on flathead because the boat we have suits that kind of fishing,” Robert said.

"We have the electric motor and we just cast and cast cast in the areas where they will be.”

Despite catching numerous flathead, Robert still remembers the 88cm he caught. "We were fishing on the edge of the mangroves and I saw the fish up and hit the lure. It was on for young and old then,” he said.

"Using light gear is fun. The instant you get a hit you feel it and it is on.” The type of lure is not just the only necessity, you need the upper body strength as the number of casts hitting the 1000 mark.

"Yesterday morning we were fishing for about 45 minutes and we would have put on 200 just yesterday morning,” Robert said.

Flathead Kings will aim for first place today at the classic.