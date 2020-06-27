Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Cossar flatbed press, last printing of The Gympie Times at the Mary St printery, Saturday, February 23, 1980.
The Cossar flatbed press, last printing of The Gympie Times at the Mary St printery, Saturday, February 23, 1980.
News

FLASHBACK: When the newspaper was printed in Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
27th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TODAY draws the final curtain for the printed newspaper in Gympie.

Ray Zeric at work in the new printery at the Gympie Industrial Estate.
Ray Zeric at work in the new printery at the Gympie Industrial Estate.

READ MORE

And for some it has brought back memories of other pre-digital eras, when The Gympie Times was produced right here in Gympie.

Local history buff and Gympie The real treasure is the town co-ordinator Mal Dodt shared a series of photos of Times printing departments from as early as the 1930s.

The Printing Department of the Gympie Times in the early 1930s.
The Printing Department of the Gympie Times in the early 1930s.

One such snap shows the old Cossar flatbed press during the last printing of The Gympie Times at the Mary St printery on Saturday, February 23, 1980.

Staff pictured at the opening of the new Gympie Times building in Mary Street in 1952.
Staff pictured at the opening of the new Gympie Times building in Mary Street in 1952.

Printing later moved away from Gympie, first to Maroochydore in 1999 and then to Yandina in 2006, which allowed full colour to be introduced throughout the newspaper.

flashback gympie history gympie news gympie region the gympie times the gympie times newspaper
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Mayor ’expects council to stick by staff agreement’

        premium_icon UPDATE: Mayor ’expects council to stick by staff agreement’

        News Union alleges Gympie Council ‘flagrantly breached’ its contract with staff

        Former GT editor reflects on wins big and small

        premium_icon Former GT editor reflects on wins big and small

        News Townsville Bulletin editor Craig Warhurst who cut his teeth at The Gympie Times...

        Big deal for Gympie’s post corona restaurant scene

        premium_icon Big deal for Gympie’s post corona restaurant scene

        News ONE of Gympie’s most significant real estate deals forms the basis of a new start...

        Cops in COVID-19 crackdown to prevent second wave

        premium_icon Cops in COVID-19 crackdown to prevent second wave

        News Task-force in crackdown on backpackers, licensed venues and quarantine orders