FLASHBACK: When the newspaper was printed in Gympie

The Cossar flatbed press, last printing of The Gympie Times at the Mary St printery, Saturday, February 23, 1980.

TODAY draws the final curtain for the printed newspaper in Gympie.

Ray Zeric at work in the new printery at the Gympie Industrial Estate.

And for some it has brought back memories of other pre-digital eras, when The Gympie Times was produced right here in Gympie.

Local history buff and Gympie The real treasure is the town co-ordinator Mal Dodt shared a series of photos of Times printing departments from as early as the 1930s.

The Printing Department of the Gympie Times in the early 1930s.

One such snap shows the old Cossar flatbed press during the last printing of The Gympie Times at the Mary St printery on Saturday, February 23, 1980.

Staff pictured at the opening of the new Gympie Times building in Mary Street in 1952.

Printing later moved away from Gympie, first to Maroochydore in 1999 and then to Yandina in 2006, which allowed full colour to be introduced throughout the newspaper.