Flashback - Taken from the pages of the Gympie Times

25 years ago...

A silver ladies Seiko Sports 100 watch went missing from a yard on Exhibition Road near the South Side Racetrack on Thursday and a bird is believed responsible for its disappearance. The husband of the woman said that his wife was sunbaking and had taken her watch off and had it next to her when she had to run upstairs to answer the phone. When she came downstairs the watch was gone. The man said that there had been many magpies in the area and he thought one of them might have picked it up. He appealed to his neighbours to keep a lookout for the watch in case birds dropped it in a nearby yard. National Parks and Wildlife Service spokesman Rick Nattrass said it was unlikely a magpie would have taken the watch though they do collect man-made objects. The objects were usually items like scraps of fencing wire or coloured rope. He felt a bower bird was more likely to be the culprit in this case.

50 years ago...

Although an intensive air search of dense wallum country near Gympie yesterday failed to find any trace of the Beechcraft Muskateer plane missing since Friday with two Pialba men aboard, a further air-ground search of the area will be made this morning. In addition to this morning's air sweep, a Forestry Department party with police will make a ground search of the densely timbered country known as Ramsey's scrub, 10 miles south of Toolara forestry, near the coast.

A usually quiet part of the Gympie countryside was transformed into a scene of great activity yesterday when more than 300 Scouts and Scouters settled into the Centenary East Camp at Watson Road, South Side. The camp on Dr. W. Lindsay's property just two miles from Gympie is ideally situated on gently sloping land with plenty of shade trees. It is being attended by 29 Scout groups from Gympie, Bundaberg, Maryborough, Glasshouse, Murgon, Ipswich, Wooroolin, Gayndah, Nambour, Woombye, Pialba and Warwick. The only lady Scouter at the camp is Miss Sandra Gregory of the Zillmere Salvation Army group. The camp is the biggest ever held in Gympie and necessitated a great amount of planning and work by the host body, the Gympie District Boy Scouts' Association. The camp menu is - 450 leaves of bread, 150 lb of butter, 1338 pints of milk, $1000 worth of groceries; large quantities of fruit and vegetables; and last but not least the equivalent of six bullocks. The cost of running the camp is financed by the various groups.

100 years ago...

A letter from Cooroy native Corporal Leo Crabery in France states that he and his brother are alright, but they have had many miraculous escapes. The weather is very cold and wet and stops progress, but in May or June the world will hear of a great victory. They are only waiting for the country to dry up and until it gets a bit warm. During the battle of the Somme, in which he took part, he states nearly all his battalion was wiped out, but they must continue. There is no waiting. They were going to have their Christmas dinners in the trenches and hoped to see Australia before the year 1917 is out. He forwarded a pair of glasses and a belt which he took from a German sniper, whom he captured. He concludes his letter by stating that he has seen a lot of places but there's no place like his home in Sunny Queensland.