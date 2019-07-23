Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Flash flooding in Brooklyn today. Picture: Supplied/Twitter
Flash flooding in Brooklyn today. Picture: Supplied/Twitter
Weather

Flash floods hit New York as locals brace for worse to come

by Staff writers
23rd Jul 2019 12:50 PM

A severe thunderstorm has hit parts of New York, where tourists and locals are bracing themselves for more flash flooding after a warning was issued.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings and watches, and a flash flood warning for Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn.

Already, streets and subways are experiencing flash floods after the area has experienced extremely high temperatures of more than 30C, over the last three days.

Photos and videos uploaded to social media have shown people walking in water that is above their knees, as they try to cross local streets.

In Williamsburg, Brooklyn, footage showed one woman attempting to walk in the flood waters.

The flash flood warning extends to Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Richmond County and Nassau County, as well as Hudson County, Union County, Essex County and parts of Bergen County in New Jersey until later today.

View this post on Instagram

#NewYork in #DeepShit #Flood 2019

A post shared by pɹǝpʞnןɐʇ ɟɐɹɐs (@realsaraf) on

The heavy wet weather is part of a cold front that extends across the East Coast in the USfrom Hartford, Connecticut; New York City; Allentown, Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Trenton and Atlantic City, New Jersey; Wilmington and Dover, Delaware; Richmond and Charlottesville, Virginia; Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city was responding to multiple roadways experiencing flooding, including the LIE, BQE, Clearview Expressway, as well as local streets in Jamaica Heights and Crown Heights.

Commuters have been advised to continue to watch out for street and subway flooding.

New Yorkers have been told to never drive through flooded areas.

 

Showers with thunderstorms are expected to develop and move across the area today through early Tuesday.

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall will be possible.

Rainfall totals of around 1.5 to 2 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible.

Flash flooding will be possible, especially in areas of poor drainage, low-lying areas, and in urban areas. Fast reacting rivers and streams may flood as well.

The wet weather comes after Mayor de Blasio said on Monday there were about 19,000 people still without power after a local utility company reportedly decided to turn the power off for thousands of customers to prevent a bigger power outage during the weekend's heatwave that hit the city.

More Stories

brooklyn extreme weather flash flooding manhattan new york queens

Top Stories

    Five things on Gympie council's meeting list

    premium_icon Five things on Gympie council's meeting list

    Council News Toilets, trains and rates are some of the key issues on tomorrow's to-do-list.

    ABSOLUTE DISGUST: Council bureaucrats stonewall TCB project

    premium_icon ABSOLUTE DISGUST: Council bureaucrats stonewall TCB project

    News Battle for a park bench rages on after 23 years

    From 1970's Gympie Eisteddfod to Carnegie Hall, New York

    premium_icon From 1970's Gympie Eisteddfod to Carnegie Hall, New York

    Breaking Lessons learned on stage at Civic Centre help with life

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards