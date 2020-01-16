Flash flooding in Rocky as rain dumps on CQ

HEAVY rain bucketing down around CQ is lifting spirits and reinvigorating our thirsty vegetation and wildlife.

In the space of an hour and a half, Rockhampton Airport's gauge collected a welcome 9.2mm of rain. However much higher totals were recorded in other parts of the city.

Police have temporarily closed lanes of Fitzroy St near Ambulance Station due to flash floodin, which is starting to enter the station.

Flooding on Fitzroy Street

One Park Avenue resident has reported receiving 35mm.

Overnight, significant totals were recorded further west with Blackwater receiving a hefty 63mm.

Other significant totals included Mantuan Downs 44mm, Bedford Weir 34mm, Van Dyke Creek 27mm, Echo Hills 22mm, Williamson RAAF (at Shoalwater) 14mm, Pindari 19mm, Petrona Peakvale 17mm, Raglan 15mm, Carbeign 14mm, Blackdown Tableland 13mm, Springsure 5.6mm and Clermont 5mm.

RAIN RADAR: Rain was pouring down on Rockhampton and the surrounding areas at 10.30am today.

Bureau of Meteorology is predicting seasonal showers and thunderstorms continue across the north today.

"A surface trough about the southeast Queensland coast will enhance showers this morning," they said.

"An upper trough combined with an inland surface trough will lead to showers and thunderstorms through the interior, north and about the east coast over the next few days, with some severe storms possible over the interior."

For the rest of today in Capricornia, the BOM expects conditions to remain partly cloudy with a high (70 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the late morning and afternoon with the chance of a thunderstorm.

RAIN PREDICTION: The Bureau of Meteorology prediction for rain today.

With light winds becoming east to north-easterly 15 to 25km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

On Friday Capricornia was predicted to be partly cloudy with a high (80 per cent) chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm.

RAIN PREDICTION: The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting significant rainfall around CQ on Friday.

Light winds becoming north-easterly 15 to 25km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late evening. Overnight temperatures falling to the low to mid 20s with daytime temperatures reaching the low 30s.